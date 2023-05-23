No Suspect or Victim Name Mentioned in Article

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Lorraine Road in Gulfport were closed after an accident occurred near the Gould Road intersection on Monday. While there are no fatalities reported at this time, officials are urging the public to avoid the area and take an alternate route until further notice as they continue with cleaning efforts. Updates on the situation will be provided as they become available.

