Newlywed Victim’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Drunken Driver and Four Bars

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against an alleged drunken driver who was overserved by four bars before crashing into a golf cart carrying newlyweds on a South Carolina beach road. The accident killed the bride, Samantha Miller, and injured the groom, Aric Hutchinson, and two other passengers. The lawsuit alleges that Jamie Lee Komoroski was “visibly intoxicated” after being given “copious amounts of alcohol” at El Gallo Bar & Grill, Snapper Jacks, the Drop In Bar & Dali, and the Crab Shack. The suit also accuses a taqueria of negligence and recklessness for coercing Komoroski into consuming “a dangerous amount of alcohol” at an employee function before the accident.

Hutchinson and other family members seek unspecified damages. Komoroski, who had a blood alcohol level of over three times the legal limit, has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death or great bodily injury. The family’s attorney hopes the civil lawsuit will bring more details about the events preceding the tragedy. The bar owners declined to comment, and the taqueria denied the allegations.