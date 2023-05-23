“Neisha Anderson Shot Dead in New Orleans: 14-Year-Old Boy and 20-Year-Old Man Injured”

Neisha Anderson was killed in a shooting that took place on May 20 in the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street in New Orleans. Anderson, who was with her six-month-old son at the time of the shooting, was shot dead. An unidentified 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were also wounded in the shooting, according to the New Orleans Police Department. As of Tuesday morning, no additional deaths or arrests had been announced in connection with the shooting. Missy Wilkinson contributed to this report.

The shooting is just one of many incidents of gun violence that have taken place in New Orleans in recent years. The city has struggled with high rates of violent crime, including homicides and shootings. The problem has been attributed to a range of factors, including poverty, drug addiction, and a lack of resources for law enforcement. Despite efforts to address the issue, gun violence remains a serious problem in New Orleans and across the country.