Nathan Robbins: Missing and Found Dead in Tittabawassee River

In February 2023, Nathan Robbins, a 26-year-old man, was reported missing after his boat capsized on the Tittabawassee River. He was fishing with a friend when their boat encountered engine issues and began taking on water. While his friend was able to swim to safety, Robbins submerged underwater and did not resurface. A search operation was launched, but it was eventually suspended after several days of unsuccessful efforts.

On March 15, authorities discovered Robbins’ remains within the confines of the same river, about 500 yards south of the Gratiot Road Bridge in Saginaw County. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Dive Team located and identified his body, which had been presumed to have drowned in the river. The recovery effort had initially been a search for a missing person, but it turned into a body recovery mission. The cause of death has not been released, but authorities believe Robbins drowned. Robbins’ family has been notified of his death.

