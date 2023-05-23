Names of Farmworkers Killed and Injured in Deadly Oregon Crash Released

The Oregon State Police have released the names of the victims involved in one of the deadliest highway crashes in Oregon. A semitruck had left Interstate 5 and collided with a van carrying farmworkers parked on the roadside near Albany. Seven people died in the incident while four were injured. The people who died were identified as Eduardo Lopez, Alejandro Jimenez Hernandez, Josue Garcia Garcia, Luis Enrique Gomez Reyes, Javier Suarez, Alejandra Espinoza Carpio, and Juan Carlos Leyva Carrillo. The Mexican Consulate in Portland confirmed that all those injured and killed were farmworkers of Mexican nationality. The driver of the semitruck, Lincoln Clayton Smith, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and assault.

As of Monday, those seriously injured were still receiving treatment in medical facilities. The criminal investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Albany is located between Salem and Eugene and is about 70 miles south of Portland. The incident occurred on the main north-south interstate highway on the West Coast.