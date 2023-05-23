Myisha-Lee Armitage Takes Plea Deal in 2016 Makaha Hit-and-Run that Killed Kaulana Werner

A woman who was responsible for a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old man in Makaha back in 2016 will not face additional jail time. Myisha-Lee Armitage took a plea deal and will be credited for time served, which means she will not serve any more time in prison. Armitage pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and an accident involving death or serious bodily injury.

As part of the deal, Armitage is on five years of probation and is prohibited from driving or consuming alcohol during that time. The accident has had a devastating impact on the victim’s family, and they hope that the punishment will serve as a deterrent to others who may consider drinking and driving. Although justice may not have been fully served, the family is grateful that the case has come to a close.

The plea deal has spared the defendant from facing additional jail time for the tragic accident that occurred in 2016. While the victim’s family has expressed their disappointment with the outcome, they hope that it will serve as a warning to others. Armitage will have to abide by strict conditions during her probation, including not driving or consuming alcohol. The family of the victim is still coming to terms with their loss, but they are hopeful that justice will ultimately prevail.