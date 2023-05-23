Mother Sentenced to Prison for Death of Newborn in Garbage Bag: Autumn Chenell Tate

Autumn Chenell Tate, a mother whose newborn was found dead in a garbage bag two years ago, has been sentenced to 10-20 years in prison for second-degree murder. Tate was initially charged with homicide-felony murder, first-degree child abuse, and child abandonment, but those charges were dismissed after she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. The incident occurred in March 2021 when Lincoln Park police were called to investigate a suspicious situation. Upon arrival, they discovered a plastic bag containing the deceased newborn. After an intense investigation, Tate was identified and arrested on March 30.

It is alleged that Tate gave birth beside the Ecorse Creek near her residence and then threw the infant into a garbage bag before abandoning him. The incident shocked the Downriver area, and a vigil was held for the infant shortly after the discovery was made. Lincoln Park police reminded the public that Michigan’s Safe Haven laws permit a parent to surrender a newborn not more than 72 hours old to an emergency medical service provider with the intent not to return for the child. Several Downriver residents attended the vigil and said prayers for the newborn.