“Morgan City Police Arrest Jacque Trainer on Child Porn Charges Involving Juveniles Under 13”

A man has been arrested in Morgan City, Louisiana on charges of possessing child pornography. Jacque Trainer, 25, is facing two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest came after the Morgan City Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in November 2022, which indicated that someone had committed a crime involving pornography and juveniles in the Morgan City area in May of that year. Following an investigation, Trainer was identified as the suspect, and evidence was found linking him to the crime.

Trainer was arrested in Ouachita Parish with the help of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. The case highlights the importance of cyber tips in the fight against child pornography and exploitation. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children encourages anyone who suspects a child is being exploited to report it immediately, either to their local law enforcement agency or to the CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST. The investigation into Trainer’s case is ongoing, and he will face trial for his alleged crimes.