“Moorhead Resident Harold Anderson Identified as Victim Found Dead in Red River”

Authorities have identified the body pulled from the Moorhead side of the Red River over the weekend as that of Harold Anderson, a resident of the area. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has stated that there were no signs of significant injury or trauma, and that Anderson’s cause of death was freshwater drowning. The body was discovered against the shore in Gooseberry Park on Saturday. A final autopsy report, including a toxicology report, is still pending.

Anderson had been reported missing in Moorhead and was last seen on April 23rd, 2023. His death has raised questions regarding the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and ultimate demise. The community is mourning his loss and seeking answers while authorities continue their investigation. The Moorhead Police Department and other agencies are urging those with any information regarding Anderson’s disappearance to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.