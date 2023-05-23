“Missouri Teen Sai Varshith Kandula Identified as Suspect in White House Barrier Crash”

Sai Varshith Kandula, a 19-year-old Missouri teen, intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into White House barriers outside Lafayette Park in Washington DC on May 22, 2023. According to reports, Kandula traveled from St. Louis to Dulles International Airport, where he rented a U-Haul truck. He then drove to the White House and rammed into a security barrier on the north side of Lafayette Square. After exiting the vehicle, Kandula began waving a flag with a swastika symbol on it. The suspect was immediately detained by park police, and no injuries were reported.

Kandula was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, threatening to kill, kidnap, inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member, destruction of federal property, and trespassing. He reportedly wanted to seize power, take over the government, and kill the president of the United States. Kandula had recently graduated from Marquette Senior High School and was pursuing a career in data analytics, according to his LinkedIn page.