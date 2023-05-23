Missing man’s remains identified after 24 years: Owen Ryder

A man who disappeared in the Northern Territory outback nearly 24 years ago has been identified thanks to new DNA evidence. Owen Ryder was reported missing in August 1999 when he did not return to his home at Kwala Outstation, near Hermannsburg. Despite extensive land and air searches, he was not found and was declared dead at an inquest in 2004. However, in February 2007, human remains were discovered in a paddock about eight kilometres from where the police had searched in 1999. Investigators understood that a missing person, Ryder, had been reported in the area and established a crime scene. But, no DNA profile was identified, and police enquiries were exhausted.

In 2022, a sample from the remains was sent by the Northern Territory Police to the Australian Federal Police’s laboratory in Canberra. Using the National DNA Program, the AFP recovered a partial DNA profile, which the NT Police compared to profiles of other members of the Ryder family, allowing them to establish the remains were those of Mr Ryder. NT Police said they had substantially improved their ability to recover DNA from remains to help with identification and urged people with loved ones who have gone missing in the Northern Territory to contact them to discuss providing DNA.