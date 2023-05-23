Miller Moth Infestation in Southern Colorado: Experts Predict Extended Stay for Another Month

According to entomologist Whitney Cranshaw from Colorado State University, miller moths will be present in southern Colorado for at least another three weeks, potentially until the end of June. These moths are migrating towards the mountains, making southern Colorado a pit stop. Due to the recent wet weather, the moths are staying in the area for longer, which has resulted in a larger infestation. The moths take shelter in cold and dark places during rain, such as homes and places of work, which is why people have been seeing them inside.

Carrie York, part-owner of the May Natural History Museum, explains that miller moths are harmless to humans and recommends putting a clear bowl with dish soap under a light during overnight hours to remove them from indoors. For outdoor areas, it’s best to turn off porch lights as the moths are attracted to light. While the extended stay of the miller moths may not be ideal for some people, they are a source of food for many animals, including birds, bats, and even grizzly bears. Additionally, they are a good source of protein for pets.