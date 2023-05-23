“Michael Laurice Harris arrested for second-degree murder in Lake Park shooting”

Michael Laurice Harris, a 24-year-old man from West Palm Beach, has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm following a fatal shooting on May 17 in the parking lot of a Lake Park shopping plaza. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested Harris on Friday, and he was ordered to be held without bail at the Palm Beach County Jail. Witnesses reported seeing a man drive up in a purple Dodge Challenger before getting out and walking over to a man and woman who were standing near a gray car. The man then punched the woman, and the other man pulled out a gun and shot him. Harris told investigators that he shot the man after he was threatened.

The woman involved in the incident shared a similar story to Harris. Surveillance-camera footage from the Burlington store captured the entire incident, matching the witnesses’ description. Harris has been represented by the Palm Beach County Public Defender’s Office, which does not comment on open cases. The victim’s identity has not been released. The incident occurred at a busy shopping center with several open businesses.