Man Who Died in Bedbug-Infested Georgia Jail Cell Was Victim of Severe Neglect, Says Independent Autopsy

Lashawn Thompson, a 35-year-old man who was held in a bedbug-infested cell in a Georgia jail’s psychiatric wing, died due to severe neglect, according to an independent autopsy report released by his family’s lawyers. Thompson died in September, three months after being booked into Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. His death sparked public outrage after pictures of his insect-covered body were released. The report lists complications due to severe neglect as the cause of death, with untreated decompensated schizophrenia identified as a contributing factor. The combination of dehydration, rapid weight loss, and malnutrition, complicated by untreated decompensated schizophrenia, led to a fatal cardiac arrhythmia, the report stated.

The autopsy report confirms that this is one of the most deplorable in-custody deaths in the history of America, said prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has publicly called Thompson’s death “absolutely unconscionable” and has taken responsibility for the failures that led to it. The family’s lawyers and advocates have called for the Fulton County Board of Commissioners to take responsibility and act quickly to fix the problems at the jail and urged the district attorney’s office to bring criminal charges in Thompson’s death. They also called for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to address the state’s mental health crisis.