“Man Struck and Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross the Road in Sacramento: Casey Rivara Identified as Victim”

A man in Sacramento died while trying to save a group of ducklings from crossing a busy intersection. The 41-year-old motorist parked his car in the middle of the road to help shepherd the ducks to safety. However, as he attempted to return to his car, he was struck and killed by an SUV. The driver of the SUV, a 17-year-old girl, has not been charged with a crime, and the investigation is ongoing. This incident is part of a troubling trend in the area, with four vehicular deaths in Rocklin in the last year, three of which involved pedestrians attempting to cross the street.

The man who died has not been officially identified, but a GoFundMe campaign has identified him as Casey Rivara, a married father of two who worked as a teacher. The campaign has raised over $41,000 as of Monday afternoon. While it is uncommon to see ducks attempting to cross the street, the area is filled with seasonal ponds. The intersection where the man died is in a residential area, and traffic would have been modest, with people going home from sporting events and dinner. The Rocklin Police Department is extending its condolences to all involved, and an official report on the incident is expected in the coming weeks.