Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Shooting Death of Victim in Fountain Bar Fight

Robert Kristo, a 25-year-old man, has been sentenced to almost 50 years in prison after shooting a man to death during a bar fight in Fountain, Colorado in October 2022. The incident occurred at the Corner Pocket bar, where witnesses said Kristo and the victim were engaged in a physical altercation before Kristo shot the victim and fled the scene. When law enforcement officers arrived, they found the victim dead.

Kristo was arrested shortly after the incident by the Fountain Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. On May 22, 2023, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Kristo pleaded guilty and received a 48-year sentence in the Department of Corrections. The spokesperson did not provide any further details regarding the case.