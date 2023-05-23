“Man Pushes Emine Ozsoy’s Head into Train: Witness Recalls Helping Victim at Lexington Avenue – 63rd Street Station”

A woman named Emine Ozsoy was reportedly attacked by a man at the Lexington Avenue – 63rd Street station. According to a witness, the man grabbed her head and forcefully pushed it into the side of a departing train. Fortunately, the witness was able to quickly assist Ozsoy and prevent further harm.

The incident took place in broad daylight and has raised concerns about the safety of commuters in the area. The police were immediately notified and are currently investigating the attack. It is not yet clear what the motive behind the assault was, but many are speculating that it may have been an attempted robbery or a hate crime.

This incident highlights the importance of remaining vigilant and aware of one’s surroundings while using public transportation. It is also a reminder of the importance of bystander intervention in preventing further harm. As the investigation continues, many are hoping that the perpetrator will be caught and brought to justice.