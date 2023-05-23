Man named Shambhunath Singh shot dead at wedding ceremony in Bakhtiyarpur, Patna

In Bakhtiyarpur, on the outskirts of Patna, a 55-year-old man named Shambhunath Singh alias Netaji was shot dead by a miscreant at a wedding ceremony on Sunday night. The victim was a resident of Jurawanpur village under Bidupur block in Vaishali district. The incident took place at Narauli village under the Salimpur police station area at the marriage ceremony of the daughter of one Yogendra Singh. A youth from the groom’s side, who had carried the gun for celebratory firing, opened fire following a dispute with Shambhunath. The victim fell to the ground and died on the spot. The accused managed to escape, but an FIR has been lodged, and raids are on to arrest him.

A police team reached the spot and sent the body to Barh sub-divisional hospital for postmortem. Barh DSP Bharat Soni said that the accused has been identified, and he is also from Jurawanpur village in Vaishali district. The DSP added that the case has been registered on the basis of the statement of the family members of the deceased. The accused is currently on the run, and the police are doing everything in their power to track him down and bring him to justice.

The incident has left the community in shock and has raised questions about the practice of celebratory firing at weddings and other events. It is a tragedy that such a joyous occasion turned into a scene of violence and loss. The authorities must take measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and ensure the safety of citizens at all times.