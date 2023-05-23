Man Killed While Packing Up to Move: Jamarious Williams Shot by Suspect in Cleveland

A 26-year-old man named Jamarious Williams was shot and killed while he was in the process of moving from the Delaney Village Apartments in Cleveland. According to police, Williams was approached by a masked man while he was loading a U-Haul truck. The man shot Williams multiple times before running away. Williams’ girlfriend attempted CPR but was unable to save him. The couple had four children together and were trying to move to Williams’ father’s place for a fresh start. They had contacted the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority for a police escort, but no officer showed up. Williams’ girlfriend believes that this was the reason for the tragic shooting.

Currently, no arrests have been made, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact them. Williams’ girlfriend said that he worked hard to take care of his family and was not involved in any drama or on the streets. The family is devastated, and Williams’ girlfriend is calling for justice. The incident has raised questions about the safety of the neighborhood and the effectiveness of the police response.