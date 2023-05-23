Man Killed While Moving: Jamarious Williams Shot by Masked Suspect in Cleveland

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot while he was in the process of moving. Jamarious Williams was loading a U-Haul truck at the Delaney Village Apartments in Cleveland when he was approached by a masked man who shot him before fleeing the scene. Williams’ girlfriend attempted to give him CPR until first responders arrived, but he died from his injuries. Williams had been feuding with neighbors for about a year, and the couple was moving in with his father for a fresh start. They had contacted the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority for a police escort that day, but an officer did not show up. Currently, no arrests have been made, and authorities urged anyone with further information to contact them.

Williams’ girlfriend expressed her devastation and disbelief over the incident, saying that he was the love of her life and that he worked six days a week to take care of their family. She also mentioned that they were concerned about their safety and that the shooting only happened because the police weren’t there. Williams’ death has left his family crushed, and they are struggling to come to terms with the loss of a loved one. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward to help bring justice to Williams’ family.