Man killed by lightning strike while working on roof of Florida home

A man tragically fell to his death from the roof of a Florida home after being struck by lightning on May 22. Co-workers witnessed the incident occur at a home in Deltona, located about 30 miles northeast of Orlando. The victim, Edvin J. Velasquez Cinto, was transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Storms, including lightning, were forecasted for the day, and examination of Cinto’s injuries indicated they were consistent with a lightning strike. However, an official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Direct lightning strikes are often fatal, while nearby strikes can result in burns, blunt force trauma, heart attack, and stroke-like symptoms. This incident marks the fourth lightning death of 2023 across the United States, according to data compiled by the National Lightning Safety Council. A typical lightning flash is about 300 million volts and about 30,000 amps, compared to household current, which is 120 volts and 15 amps.