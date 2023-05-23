“Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Crash Outside Brodhead”

The Green County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man who passed away in a car crash just outside Brodhead on Saturday night. The victim, whose name has not been disclosed yet, was involved in a single-vehicle accident that claimed his life. The authorities have not yet revealed the cause of the crash and are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office has extended their condolences to the family and friends of the victim and has assured them that they will do everything in their power to find out what led to the fatal accident. The community is also in mourning, and many are expressing their sympathies and well-wishes to the victim’s family during this difficult time. The authorities are urging anyone with information about the accident to come forward and assist in their investigation.