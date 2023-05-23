Man identified as victim in fatal 405 Freeway crash in Westwood

Juan Rodas, a 30-year-old man, was identified as the victim of a fatal multiple-vehicle crash on the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway at Sunset Boulevard in the Westwood area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred on Monday morning and caused the closure of all southbound lanes for four and a half hours. Witnesses reported four vehicles involved in the accident, with “a body in the middle of the freeway.”

According to the California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Nasir, the crash was reported at 3:36 a.m., and Rodas was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified him as the victim. The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and the CHP urged anyone with information about the crash to contact the West Los Angeles Office at 310-642-3939.