Man Found with Fatal Gunshot Wound in Ravenna Neighborhood, Seattle Police Investigating as Homicide Suspect/Victim Unnamed

Seattle Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in the Ravenna neighborhood of North Seattle. Homicide detectives were called to the scene near Olga Park after a 46-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Ravenna Boulevard around 2 a.m.

Officers provided medical assistance until the Seattle Fire Department arrived, but unfortunately, the man died at the scene. A KIRO 7 News crew reported that the man’s body remained at the location at 4:30 a.m. Crime scene investigators are searching for evidence at Northeast Ravenna Way and University Way Northeast, where the shots were fired. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.