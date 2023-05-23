Man found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting of Javier Rodriguez-Ramirez in Sparks

A man has been convicted of first-degree murder for a shooting that occurred in Sparks, Nevada, in March 2021. The victim, 67-year-old Javier Rodriguez-Ramirez, was found dead inside his apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigation revealed that the defendant, Brian Rodriguez-Sigala, had been invited to Javier’s apartment and got into an altercation with him after Javier made unwanted sexual advances towards him. During the argument, Rodriguez-Sigala shot at Javier twice, hitting him once in the wrist and chest, ultimately killing him. Rodriguez-Sigala claimed that he shot Javier because he believed the unwanted sexual advances were a sin and wanted Javier to confess.

During the six-day jury trial, Deputy District Attorney Jeff Hoppe argued that Rodriguez-Sigala’s conduct was calculated and that he had repeatedly said that the victim deserved to die. He murdered Javier for not confessing to the sins that Rodriguez-Sigala believed he had committed. Sentencing is scheduled for July 27, 2023.

In March 2021, Sparks Police Department responded to a report of trouble unknown at Javier’s apartment on Sullivan Lane. They found him dead with gunshot wounds, and Rodriguez-Sigala, who was staying in his apartment, had fled the scene. He was arrested the next day and charged with open murder and carrying a concealed firearm. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Javier’s death was ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the chest.