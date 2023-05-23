“Man Found Dead in Shooting on Jett Street in Northwest Atlanta”

Police in northwest Atlanta are investigating a shooting that occurred on Jett Street near Sunset Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before noon, officers responded to a shots fired call and found the body of a man in his mid-20s. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

K9 officers and other investigators have closed off part of the street as they work to determine what led to the deadly shooting. The investigation is still in its early stages, and the Atlanta Police Department has not provided any information about potential suspects or motives. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police department.