“Man found dead Friday morning identified | The Olympian”

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 58-year-old man found dead under the Boulevard Road overpass on I-5 near Wheeler Avenue in Olympia. John R. Davis was discovered just before 8 a.m. on Friday, and the cause of death has not yet been released. The man’s examination was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, according to Coroner Gary Warnock. The article includes a stock photo and a brief bio of the author, Rolf Boone, who has worked at The Olympian since August 2005, covering breaking news, the city of Lacey, and business for the paper. The article ends with links to related content and legal information.

