Man Found Alive in Ravine After Five Days Missing in Cowlitz County, Washington: Victim Name Unknown

A 56-year-old man who had been missing for five days was found alive in his truck at the bottom of a heavily wooded ravine in Cowlitz County, Washington. According to officials from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, the man drove off the road and plummeted 150 feet down the ravine before landing at the bottom. Tire tracks led rescuers to the man after local residents spotted the truck in the ravine and reported it to authorities. Firefighters hiked down the steep hill and found the man alive, but severely injured and ill. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Cowlitz County is located in southwest Washington. The story was originally published on May 22, 2023, at 4:24 PM.