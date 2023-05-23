Man Drowns in Bengaluru Stormwater Drain: Victim Identified as Lokesh

A 32-year-old man in Bengaluru drowned in a stormwater drain and died after allegedly slipping and falling into it, according to the police. The incident occurred on Sunday in the Kempapura Agrahara area, and the man’s body was found 5 km away from the spot. The deceased has been identified as Lokesh, and a case of unnatural death has been registered at Kempapura Agrahara Police Station. While the police suspect that Lokesh may have tried to gauge the depth of the stormwater drain, causing him to slip and fall in, his kin alleges that he slipped and was washed away.

In a separate incident on the same day, a 23-year-old woman died after her car got submerged in the flooded underpass in Bengaluru’s K.R. Circle. Heavy rainfall and hailstorms lashed the city, leading to severe water-logging in several parts. Trees were uprooted, and several people were stuck in the underpass, but they were safely rescued and taken to the hospital. An FIR has been registered against BBMP after the woman’s death, and further investigation into both incidents is underway.