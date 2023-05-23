Madison Woman Nicole McDougal Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle, Suspect Anthony Moore Arrested for Homicide and Hit-and-Run

Nicole McDougal, a 40-year-old Madison woman, died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident on Madison’s near east side over the weekend. Witnesses reported that a speeding vehicle violated a red light signal and struck McDougal while she was crossing the street near Aberg Avenue and Shopko Drive at around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday. Despite efforts to save her life, McDougal was pronounced dead at the scene. Madison Police Department credited witnesses for helping police locate the suspect vehicle, which was found on the 700 block of Jacobson Avenue. The registered owner of the vehicle, Anthony Moore, was arrested and charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run involving death. His cash bond was set at $100,000, and he will have certain conditions to follow if he posts bail, including not operating a vehicle and not consuming alcohol.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its forensic examination on Sunday and identified McDougal as the victim of the hit-and-run. Additional testing is still underway. McDougal’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of following traffic signals. The Madison community mourns the loss of a fellow resident and extends its condolences to her family and loved ones.