“Las Vegas Police Search for Shooting Suspect Dominic Johnson”

Detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a shooting incident that occurred on May 3. In a statement released by the authorities, it was revealed that 25-year-old Dominic Johnson is the prime suspect in a shooting that took place on a public bus near Eastern Avenue and Poppy Lane.

The incident, which occurred on May 3, has sparked a manhunt for Johnson who is believed to have fled the scene of the crime. The police authorities are urging anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. This is a developing story, and the authorities are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the public, and they are urging anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to contact the authorities immediately. The authorities have assured the public that all information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. Anyone with information can contact the authorities via the emergency number or through the anonymous tip line.