La Roche University President Sister Candace Introcaso Dies Unexpectedly

La Roche University’s President, Sister Candace Introcaso, passed away unexpectedly on Monday. She was appointed as president on July 1, 2004, and was known for her strong commitment to diversity, which earned her numerous accolades. In 2018, she received the Passavant Foundation Legacy of Caring Award, and in 2016, she won the Pittsburgh Magazine and S&T Bank Woman and Business award. Her other achievements include the Pittsburgh Business Times Business Woman First Award in 2014 and the Diamond Award for top business leaders in the area.

The university community expressed their heartfelt condolences and remembered Sister Candace for her kind nature, efficient and direct leadership, and love for life. She was also known for her academic scholarship and dedication to student success. Funeral arrangements are still pending, and the university plans to honor her memory by continuing to uphold her values of diversity and inclusivity.