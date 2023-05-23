“Karen Holder, 69, Pronounced Dead After Crashing into Light Pole in Modesto”

A Modesto woman who crashed her vehicle into a light pole in the northern part of the city has been identified as Karen Holder, 69. The accident occurred around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Tully Road and Pelandale Avenue. According to authorities, Holder may have suffered a medical emergency, which could have caused the crash and led to her death. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the cause of Holder’s death is pending autopsy results.

Erin Tracy, a Modesto Bee reporter, covers criminal justice and breaking news. She started working at the newspaper in 2010 and has previously worked for publications in Woodland and Eureka. Tracy graduated from Humboldt State University.