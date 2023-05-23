“Karen Holder, 69, Identified as Victim of Fatal Modesto Car Crash”

A 69-year-old woman has been identified as the driver who crashed into a light pole in north Modesto over the weekend. Karen Holder was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident occurred at around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Tully Road and Pelandale Avenue.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the crash. According to officials, it is possible that Holder may have suffered a medical emergency while driving, which could have led to the accident and ultimately her death. The autopsy results are still pending to confirm the cause of her death. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown at this time.