K-9 Shot After Attacking Greenville County Deputy in Pickens County, South Carolina

A K-9 was shot and killed in Pickens County, South Carolina after biting a deputy and refusing to release him, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred when an off-duty deputy, who is an experienced K-9 handler, was bitten unexpectedly by a 2.5-year-old Belgium Malinois while doing a non-training activity at his home. Despite repeated verbal commands and several attempts by witnesses to pull the dog off, the K-9 failed to release the deputy. A family member of the deputy who lives nearby fired their gun at the dog to save the deputy, resulting in the K-9’s death. The injured deputy was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and is expected to recover after some time. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Standards is reviewing the incident.

In summary, a K-9 attacked and bit a deputy in Pickens County, South Carolina, and refused to release him. The K-9 was killed by a family member of the deputy who fired their gun to save the deputy. The injured deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, while the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Standards is reviewing the incident.