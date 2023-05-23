“Juan Rodas identified as victim in fatal 405 freeway crash”

A man, identified as Juan Rodas, was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway at Sunset Boulevard in the Westwood area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred at around 3:36 a.m. on Monday and witnesses reported four vehicles involved in the crash with “a body in the middle of the freeway.” Rodas was pronounced dead at the scene and the crash closed all southbound lanes for four and a half hours. California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Nasir provided the information to City News Service. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Rodas as the victim.

The crash caused extensive traffic disruptions and the southbound side of the freeway was closed for several hours. Officers said the closure could last a couple of hours and traffic was diverted around the Sepulveda Pass crash. KNX News 97.1 FM provided live updates on the crash and advised listeners to follow their social media accounts for more information. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, and the investigation is ongoing.