“Jamoure Harrell Dies After Being Shot in Head at Staten Island Playground”

A 13-year-old boy, Jamoure Harrell, who was shot in the head on Staten Island, has died, the NYPD confirmed on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Friday at Rev. Dr. Maggie Howard Playground in Stapleton, where Harrell was found with a gunshot wound to his head. The police responded to several 911 calls just before 4 pm on Friday. Harrell was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition following the shooting. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, according to the police.

The NYPD reported that they were searching for two male suspects in connection with the shooting on Friday, but no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning. An investigation is underway. The community is devastated by the tragic loss of this young life. The incident has once again raised concerns over gun violence in the area. The police have urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist in the investigation. The local authorities have also vowed to take proactive measures to address the issue of gun violence and ensure the safety of the community.