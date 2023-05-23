“Inmate Brian Caperonis identified as victim in High Desert State Prison homicide”

“Inmate Brian Caperonis identified as victim in High Desert State Prison homicide”

Posted on May 23, 2023

Brian Anthony Caperonis, a 38-year-old inmate at High Desert State Prison near Las Vegas, was killed on May 19 in what has been determined to be a homicide. The Clark County coroner’s office reported that Caperonis died of ligature strangulation and multiple sharp force injuries. Sources say he was found on the floor with a cord around his neck and an object in his eye. The suspect has not yet been charged and is currently in segregation.

Caperonis was serving a 10-to-25-year sentence for drug trafficking in Washoe County and had been identified as a member of the Aryan Warrior gang. He had previously served time for larceny, forgery, and drug dealing. Visitation at the prison was closed over the weekend due to a shortage of correctional officers. The Department of Corrections has almost 700 vacancies for correctional positions. The homicide is currently under investigation. High Desert State Prison is approximately a 45-minute drive north of Las Vegas in Indian Springs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!