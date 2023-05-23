“Inmate Brian Caperonis identified as victim in High Desert State Prison homicide”

Brian Anthony Caperonis, a 38-year-old inmate at High Desert State Prison near Las Vegas, was killed on May 19 in what has been determined to be a homicide. The Clark County coroner’s office reported that Caperonis died of ligature strangulation and multiple sharp force injuries. Sources say he was found on the floor with a cord around his neck and an object in his eye. The suspect has not yet been charged and is currently in segregation.

Caperonis was serving a 10-to-25-year sentence for drug trafficking in Washoe County and had been identified as a member of the Aryan Warrior gang. He had previously served time for larceny, forgery, and drug dealing. Visitation at the prison was closed over the weekend due to a shortage of correctional officers. The Department of Corrections has almost 700 vacancies for correctional positions. The homicide is currently under investigation. High Desert State Prison is approximately a 45-minute drive north of Las Vegas in Indian Springs.