Indiana man dead in off-road vehicle crash in Jackson County

An off-road vehicle crash in Jackson County, Indiana, has resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man identified as Robert Carr of Brownstown. The incident occurred on Sunday when Carr, who was operating a side-by-side ORV with two passengers, ignored a stop sign and collided with a passenger car. All occupants of the ORV were ejected after the crash, and Carr was later pronounced dead from his injuries at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. One of the surviving passengers was also taken to St. Vincent’s for treatment, and there was no mention of the second passenger’s condition. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, none of the ORV occupants were wearing seat belts, helmets, or any safety equipment at the time of the accident. The incident remains under investigation.

