“Identifying the Victims: Fatal Federal Way Shooting Suspects Remain at Large”

Authorities have identified the two victims who died in a fatal shooting in Federal Way, Washington, last week. The deceased were identified as 32-year-old David Charles McCrary and 21-year-old Tyler James Zimmerman.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, the shooting occurred on July 22 at around 10:30 p.m. at a parking lot near the intersection of Pacific Highway South and South 320th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found both McCrary and Zimmerman suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts from first responders, both victims died at the scene. The Federal Way Police Department is currently investigating the incident and has not released any information about potential suspects or motives for the shooting.