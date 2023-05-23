“Human Remains Identified as Aumsville Man Jesus Ruiz, Investigation Continues”

Human remains found in 2006 near Sweet Home, Oregon have been identified as those of Jesus Ruiz, an Aumsville man who had last been seen by his family in 2005. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office discovered the remains on October 23, 2006, in the area of the Big Springs Snow Park on Highway 22. Evidence at the scene suggested that the remains had been there for about a year.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office extracted DNA from the remains, but it did not match any database profiles. Parabon Nanolabs, a private company, was subsequently contacted for further analysis. After tracing the DNA through ancestry-related databases, the firm identified a possible match with Jesus Ruiz. The detectives then confirmed the identity by contacting and receiving DNA comparisons from the man’s family. The investigation into Ruiz’s death is ongoing.