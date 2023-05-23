Honour Killing in Punjab: Manpreet Kaur and Gurdeep Singh Found Dead, Suspect Named as Kaur’s Father and Brother

In Barnala district of Punjab, a suspected honour killing incident took place where the bodies of a 25-year-old woman named Manpreet Kaur and her rumoured lover, Gurdeep Singh, were found dead in Thikriwala village. According to the police, Kaur’s father, Bhola Singh, and her brother, Sukhbir Singh, killed them. Gurdeep, a resident of the same village, had come to meet Manpreet at Bhola Singh’s house at night, which led to the attack. Bhola Singh and Sukhbir Singh used a sharp-edged weapon to kill Gurdeep and then strangulated Manpreet. The police suspect that this is a case of honour killing, and an FIR has been lodged against the woman’s father and brother on murder charges based on the complaint of the man’s brother.

The police found Gurdeep’s body in a small sewer drain outside Bhola Singh’s house, while Manpreet’s body was found on the charpoy inside the verandah of the house. The incident happened around 1.30 am, and the police are yet to arrest the accused. This incident highlights the brutal and regressive practice of honour killing that still prevails in many parts of India, where individuals are killed for choosing their partners outside of their caste or religion, or for bringing ‘shame’ to their family.