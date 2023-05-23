“Homicide Investigation Underway After David Rhodes Found Dead in Intentionally Set Apartment Fire in Milwaukee”

Milwaukee police have confirmed that an apartment near 60th and Florist streets was intentionally set on fire, resulting in the death of 49-year-old David Rhodes. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has now ruled Rhodes’ death a homicide, but the exact cause of death is still under investigation. Charred remains from the fire were still visible at the scene two days later, including a front door marked as evidence. The Milwaukee Fire Department is currently investigating the incident, and Assistant Chief De’Wayne Smoots has stated that they have not yet determined the cause of the arson. No arrests have been made, and police are still working to identify the perpetrator and the motive behind the crime.

Rhodes’ father has spoken to WISN 12 News, expressing shock and seeking more answers about his son’s death. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Milwaukee police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

(129 words)

The deliberate arson and subsequent death of David Rhodes has shocked the Milwaukee community. Rhodes was found dead in an apartment near 60th and Florist streets, and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled his death a homicide. The exact cause of death is still under investigation, and authorities have not released any additional information.

The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating the arson, and Assistant Chief De’Wayne Smoots has stated that they have not yet determined the cause of the fire. No arrests have been made, and police are still working to identify the perpetrator and the motive behind the crime.

Rhodes’ father has spoken to the media, expressing his shock and seeking more answers about his son’s death. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Milwaukee police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The investigation is ongoing, and the community is waiting for more information about this tragic incident.

(129 words)