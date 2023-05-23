Hinds County Coroner Identifies Victim Found Outside Dollar General Store

David Plaisance, a 62-year-old man, was found shot to death outside the Dollar General on Raymond Road, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. The incident occurred at 7 a.m. on May 23, 2023. The Jackson Police Department reported that another victim, who initially fled the scene, was later located and transported to UMMC in critical condition. The second victim was found on Alta Woods Boulevard. Sam Brown, the public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said that two men are responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

A resident of the neighborhood expressed concern about the city’s leadership, saying that the mayor’s comments implied that they would allow such crimes to happen. The resident added that such comments could be seen as giving permission for such incidents to occur.