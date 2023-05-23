Heather Rodriguez Identified as Victim in Fatal Dump Truck Collision: Delaware State Police

The Delaware State Police have reported the death of Heather Rodriguez, a 31-year-old woman from North East, Maryland. She was involved in a fatal collision with a dump truck on May 22, 2023. The incident is still under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit, and witnesses are urged to come forward with any information.

Anyone who witnessed the collision can contact Corporal Grade One P. McAndrew by calling 302-660-3846 or sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police. Alternatively, information can be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. The Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit is also available to offer support and resources 24/7 through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461) or via email at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

