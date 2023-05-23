Halifax Man Acquitted in Sexual Assault Case, Victim Carrie Low Unable to Identify Suspect

A Halifax man has been acquitted of sexual assault charges due to the inability to identify him as one of two attackers. Provincial court Judge Jill Hartlen accepted that Carrie Low was sexually assaulted by two men in May 2018 but stated that the brief flashbacks provided by Low did not prove Brent Alexander Julien was among them, and there was no DNA evidence implicating him. The judge concluded that a third man seen in video footage from inside the bar where Low was socializing that night wore clothing that more closely fit the victim’s description of one of her attackers.

Low sought and received a court order permitting the use of her name and alleged that police mishandled key evidence in her case by not visiting the scene soon after the sexual assault. In 2021, police charged Alexander Thomas of East Preston, N.S., but before his trial began, he was found dead in what police said was a homicide. The report was first published by The Canadian Press on May 23, 2023.