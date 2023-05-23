Group of Teens and Adults Show Up at Victim’s House After 14-Year-Old Son’s School Fight

According to the victim’s fiancée, a group of teens and adults arrived at their residence after her 14-year-old son got into a physical altercation at school. The incident, which occurred on May 23, 2023, left the family traumatized and fearing for their safety.

The victim’s fiancée explained that the group arrived at their house, armed with weapons and demanding to speak with her son. She added that they threatened to harm her family if they did not comply with their demands. The situation escalated quickly, and the family was forced to call the police for assistance.

It is unclear what led to the altercation at school, and the authorities have yet to make any arrests or release any further information about the incident. The family is currently seeking counseling to cope with the aftermath of the traumatic event and is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.