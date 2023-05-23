“Gatineau Man Charged in Carleton Place Shooting that Injured Victim”

A man from Gatineau has been charged in connection with a shooting that took place in Carleton Place, Ontario that left one person injured. On May 17, the OPP responded to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Sussex and Princess streets at around midnight. At the time, there were no reports of injuries. However, on Tuesday, police announced that one person had suffered minor injuries.

The suspect, Ahmad Hassan, age 29, has been arrested and is facing 11 charges, including aggravated assault, uttering threats, and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, as well as other gun-related offences. Police have placed him in custody while the investigation continues. The shooting has left local residents shaken, and authorities are working hard to ensure that justice is served for the victim and their family.