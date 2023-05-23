“Fuel Issues Suspected in Plane Crash that Killed Pilot and Copilot off Half Moon Bay Coast”

The crash of a small plane into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Half Moon Bay has resulted in the deaths of its two occupants, and investigators are considering the possibility that a fuel issue may have been the cause of the tragedy. The Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter had been fitted with an additional fuel system, which would have allowed it to travel farther than it could with its original fuel tanks. However, it appears that the plane was experiencing problems with its fuel, leading investigators to consider the possibility of fuel starvation, whereby the ferry tanks were not supplying enough fuel to the main tanks.

The small plane, which was en route from Santa Rosa to Honolulu, crashed on Saturday afternoon, approximately 40 miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard later found the plane submerged in the ocean and confirmed that both the pilot and copilot had died in the crash. Recovery efforts are currently underway to retrieve the wreckage of the plane.