“Franklin Maywood Romine identified as suspect in 1975 rape and murder of Sharron Prior”

Canadian authorities have announced the resolution of a 1975 cold case with links to West Virginia. DNA evidence has identified Franklin Maywood Romine as the perpetrator of the rape and murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior. Romine’s body was exhumed from a cemetery in West Virginia in May for DNA testing, which confirmed his link to the crime. Romine died in 1982 and was buried in Putnam County, hundreds of miles from the Canadian crime scene. Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia said that the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office was contacted several months ago by Canadian authorities about the man’s body, and evidence was collected from the clothing gathered from the scene where Prior’s body was found.

The resolution of this cold case highlights the power of DNA evidence in solving crimes, even those that occurred decades ago. It also brings a measure of closure to the family and loved ones of Sharron Prior, who have waited 45 years for justice. The cooperation between Canadian authorities and the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office demonstrates the importance of international collaboration in solving crimes. This case serves as a reminder that no matter how much time has passed, justice can still be served.